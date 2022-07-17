“Empathy”, Rafa Kalimann asks for help with donations and cries in despair

Rafa Kalimann appeared devastated in a video where she appears crying

Rafa Kalimann In addition to her career as an influencer and presenter, she has always been engaged with missions in Africa. In a recent video shared on Instagram, the famous spoke about a delicate moment she lived on the continent and emerged shocking from despair.

Living one of the worst moments of his life, when he arrived at the place and saw that the people needed help, Rafa Kalimann asked for the public’s help in 2019 to buy food for needy families in Africa and to this day it has supplied the needs of the people of that region. In a revealing video, the presenter emerged devastated and talked about ‘love’ and ’empathy’ in the caption.

“I find myself outraged so many times, questioning God, humanity, where we’re going, the speed at which we’re mistaking our values. If I look at the other person’s reality of pain and I don’t feel anything, I need to review who I am. If that doesn’t hurt, doesn’t even make me want to change something, I need to rethink the place I occupy. If, for me, empathy, acting, the condition of action, is labeled with something or place, if I am more uncomfortable with what the other does than with the pain of those who need that act, if for me there is a ” profile” to do or not, or that has a day, place and time, I would live in constant misunderstanding of what the word is: LOVE”, wrote Rafa Kalimann.

In another excerpt, the influencer spoke about the help she received from the public to be able to help the people who live in extreme poverty: (Video made by @eusoucairo president of @ongmissaoafrica on our arrival in Lamego. The emotion was great to return to the place we found completely devastated in 2019. I take the opportunity to thank you, until today we managed to take food there thanks to the donations that many made here that year”, he concluded.

