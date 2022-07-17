Erasmo Carlos does a free show this Saturday (16/7) at Praça da Assembleia – Cultura

Singer and songwriter performs at Viva sua Age, from the Meu Vizinho Pardini Festival (photo: Guto Costa/DISCLOSURE) A show prepared to remember the great successes that marked the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. This is how Erasmo Carlos’ presentation will be, this Saturday (7/16), at the end of the Viva sua Age edition, of the Meu Vizinho Pardini Festival, which takes place at Praça da Assembleia, from 10 am to 7 pm, with free programming. With its newest show, “O futuro belongs… Jovem Guarda”, launched this year, Tremendo reinterprets songs that were important exponents of the musical period in a time that marked the history of Brazil, in addition to tracks never recorded by the artist before. .

The festival’s program, which in the last two years of the pandemic has had editions in online format, begins with the Meninas de Sinh. With their full skirts and flowers in their silver hair – a reference of popular Minas Gerais culture –, they will sing, dance and remember old nursery rhymes and cirandas. Even in the morning, circus art takes over Praça da Assembleia. Companhia Circumstncia presents the show “Family Circus”. Inspired by the daily life of circus families, the play features, in a good-natured and full of mischief, a variety show with the clown couple Tica-tica do Fub (Dagmar Bed), Alegria Tambm (Diogo Dias) and the puppy Pirueta Ravioli (Ravi Dias Bed), only 4 years old.