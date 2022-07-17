ethanol, gasoline or CNG? Understand

Since the federal government zeroed in on federal taxes From fuels and the river reduced the ICMS regarding the Gasoline it’s the ethanol, about two weeks ago, the price of the two fuels at the pumps began to fall. With the average values ​​of the three fuels — including the CNG — at around R$ 5, drivers from Rio de Janeiro wonder if ethanol is still more advantageous than gasoline, if the price reduction has already reversed the situation, and even if CNG is still the champion fuel in terms of cost X benefit.

The most recent survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), carried out between July 10 and 16, shows that the m³ of CNG cost, on average, R$ 5.03 in the state, and R$ 4.97 in the municipality. The price of gasoline was BRL 6.06 in the state and BRL 5.98 in the city. And ethanol sold for R$5 in the state of Rio and R$4.95 on average in Rio. Therefore, the easiest question to solve is the CNG compensation, for those who already have a gas kit in their car.

The m³ of fuel yields more than 12 km, well above the 10 km which yields 1 liter of gasoline and the 7 km which yields 1 liter of ethanol. In other words, in the state of Rio, the savings for those who use CNG reaches 41.3% compared to those who use ethanol, and 30.8% compared to those who use gasoline. In the city of Rio, those who use CNG save 41.4% compared to those who use ethanol and 30.7% compared to those who use gasoline. In other words, in the state of Rio de Janeiro and in the capital, gasoline is already cheaper than ethanol. The driver who does not have the car converted and needs to quickly decide at the station which fuel to use can multiply the price of a liter of gasoline by 0.7 and, if it falls below the price of a liter of ethanol, he will know that gasoline is more advantageous.

— The difference has dropped a lot, and in general, gasoline has been more advantageous — — says Paulo Henrique Pêgas, professor of Accounting at IBMEC-RJ.

Is it worth converting to CNG?

And who still doesn’t have the car converted to receive CNG, is it worth making the change right now? Professor Marcio D’Agosto, from Coppe/UFRJ, explains that the advantage depends on how much the car is used:

— As the CNG car makes an average of 12 km/m³, it is not the performance that defines it, but if you can, with the monthly savings of changing the fuel, have a return on the investment used in the conversion of the car in up to six months — evaluates the mechanical and automobile engineer.

According to the Vehicle Repair and Accessories Industry Union (Sindirepa), the installation of the CNG kit in the state of Rio currently costs R$ 3,900, on average.

Therefore, in the state of Rio, and in its capital, the payback time, projected today, would vary between four and up to 42 months, depending on the driver’s profile.

A conventional driver who drives 500 km per month and replaces gasoline with CNG from the car conversion will have the installation cost compensated in 42 months. If you were used to using ethanol, the compensation will take place in 26 months. For those who drive 3,000 kilometers per month and exchange gasoline for CNG, the compensation will occur in seven months. For those who exchange ethanol for CNG, almost four months.

For specialists, conversion to CNG is more advantageous for drivers who travel a lot Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Alexandre Cassiano

Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) show that before the PIS/Cofins and Cide taxes were zeroed — the first of the tariff reductions — the liter of gasoline sold for an average of R$7.23 in the country. In the state of Rio, the average price was R$ 7.77. In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, R$ 7.75. Meanwhile, a liter of ethanol sold for R$6.04 in the city, R$6.10 in the state, and R$4.91 in the federal average.

Changes in pumps also brought about changes in consumer habits. At a gas station in Maracanã, in the North Zone, the “drip” refueling – with drivers putting in little fuel to spend less – which were recurrent a few weeks ago, are now less seen.

– CNG is our “flagship”, there is a lot of demand, but since the price reduction, a part of the customers has already been looking more for gasoline and ethanol, equally. And already completing the tank – says the assistant manager of the place, Kátia Freitas.

Conversion drops 60% in stores

At the Del Gás network, which installs the CNG kit, demand has dropped a lot this month.

— In the order of 60% compared to last month. In June, Del Gás installed 761 kits across the entire network. This month it won’t even reach 300 — says Adelson Marge Filho, owner and founder of the chain, who says he has never experienced such a difficult period in the business in 20 years.

According to Sindirepa, the average drop in the installation of kit-CNG in cars is around 30% in the state of Rio, also impacted by the school vacation period, which historically reduces the number of conversions.

— Even with this reduction, CNG is very competitive. But few consumers do the reading and the calculation — says President Celso Matos, who criticizes the exclusion of CNG in the measures that reduced the price of fuel in the state: — We don’t understand, because Rio is a leader in installing the kit and using this kit. fuel in the country. And it is important to maintain this competitiveness.

For Cléber Santos, commercial sales manager at EDS Import, which sells kits for converters, this harms workers:

— The population of Rio who works with vehicles uses natural gas in their daily lives. And it really needs this reduction — he analyzes: — The demand for kits has decreased by 90% and this harms the economy, since there are more than 50 thousand people involved in this chain.