Event in São Paulo brings together Alckmin, Haddad and France

Candidate for Lula’s vice, Alckmin said that Brazil will have the great task of “defeating fascism”

Former governor and vice-presidential candidate on the ticket of former president Lula (PT), Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said this Saturday (July 16, 2022) that the country has a big task ahead of “defeating fascism”, in reference to the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“On the one hand, the fascistoid; on the other hand, a democrat, who is President Lula. On the one hand, the sad moment of education; on the other hand, inclusion, expansion of universities, new campuses, federal institutes, Fundeb and the quota policy”, said Alckmin.

The former toucan participated in an event of the UJS (União da Juventude Socialista) in São Paulo, alongside the pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT), and the pre-candidate for the Senate, Márcio França (PSB). ). Lula did not attend. O Power 360 asked the PT team the reason for the absence, but received no response until the publication of this report.

At the event, Haddad highlighted the importance of education for a government project. “The task is obviously to rebuild Brazil, but in the case of education we can and must be bolder”, said the PT, who was Minister of Education for almost 7 years.

