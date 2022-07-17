Expertise on PT killer’s cell phone can change the course of the case

posted on 07/16/2022 14:10



(credit: Disclosure)

After receiving criticism when announcing the conclusion of the investigation into the murder of the municipal guard and Treasurer of the Workers’ Party (PT) Marcelo Arruda, the delegate of the Civil Police of Paraná, Camila Cecconello, said that the expertise on the cell phone of the author of the crime, the Bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho, can bring new elements to the investigation and change the case.

The information was given to reporter Isabela Camargo, from GloboNews, at the end of the night of this Friday (16/7). The statement came after intense criticism from the victim’s lawyers, experts and even politicians over the decision to close the case before important pieces were analyzed, such as the killer’s cell phone.

Heard on Friday by Mailthe doctor of law and professor of criminal law at the Escola Superior de Advocacia do Rio Grande do Sul Marcelo Moura stated that the expertise on the seized cell phones could, “in theory, indicate premeditation”.





The delegate explained that the conclusion of the investigation without receiving the expertise on the devices was necessary so as not to prejudice the case. “We have a deadline to meet, otherwise failure to meet the deadline could lead to the release of this suspect, the defendant, we have to report the investigation with the elements that we have and of course wait”, she explained.

She says that the seizure of cell phones was one of the first measures taken by the police, who understand the importance of expertise in the case. “The first step we took was to request and try to find out who was in possession of this cell phone, and we immediately represented it by seizing the cell phone and authorizing access”, she says.

“And extracting the contents from that cell phone is important, because on the cell phone, the author may have often commented that he was going to do it, he may have given some opinion. So, cell phone analysis is very important and can bring some new element to the investigation”, stated Camila.

The deadline for submitting the survey would end next Tuesday (19/7). Despite the delegate’s statement, earlier on Friday (7/15), during the press conference to announce the conclusion of the case, the police force stated that it anticipated the end of the work because it already had the elements it needed to do the indictment and that there was no need to wait for all the forensics – including the murderer’s cell phone.