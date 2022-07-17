Extraordinary Withdrawal And Anniversary Withdrawal In The Cashier

If you are a worker with a formal contract and account in the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) stay tuned. You can receive from Caixa Econômica Federal a hefty sum this month, adding two benefits. It is about birthday loot and the extraordinary withdrawal, two methods of withdrawing the FGTS balance made available by Caixa.

Whoever was born in July and opted for the birthday loot receives the benefit this month. And it is also possible to have access to the extraordinary loot.

How do you request the extraordinary withdrawal?

According to Caixa, those who have not yet made the request for the extraordinary withdrawal can request access to the money through the FGTS App (you can download it here on the Android system or by clicking here if you have an iOS system on your cell phone).

Then, it is necessary to update or confirm the registration, place the order in the “extraordinary withdrawal” menu and conclude with “request withdrawal”. The expected release date and the amount to be received will appear on the screen after the request is completed in the app.

The amount deposited can reach up to BRL 1,000 depending on the amount the person has in their FGTS accounts. Anyone with less than BRL 1,000 in their account receives the amount available for withdrawal.

Who can request the birthday loot?

The birthday withdrawal, used by more than 21 million workers, is an optional right that allows the withdrawal of part of the FGTS account balance, only in the birthday month. However, if the worker is fired, only the withdrawal equivalent to the termination fine is allowed.

Adherence to the resource is immediate through the FGTS application and can be done until the last day of the birthday month. Then the cashout will be available in the same year, until the last business day of the second month after the purchase — in effect, two months after your birthday.

For example: if your birthday is May 10th, you can withdraw until July 30th. If there is no withdrawal of the amount by the date, the benefit will return to your linked FGTS account.

In the FGTS Application, you have the option on the home screen: “saque-anniversario” and you must accept the adhesion term. Those who have a Caixa account can access the Caixa internet banking application, go to the FGTS option and then “anniversary withdrawal”.

Caixa informs that it is possible to download the Caixa app from the Play Store (Android) or Apple Store (iOS) or access Caixa Internet Banking here.

The value of this modality varies according to the rate applied, ranging from 50% to up to 5% of the balance of all FGTS accounts — the percentage decreases as the FGTS balance increases. See below:

In a practical way, if you have more than R$20,000 in the FGTS, such as R$21,000, for example, the amount available for the birthday withdrawal will be 5% of this amount, which gives R$1,050. In addition, an additional installment of R$ 2,900 is added, in accordance with Caixa’s rules. The value is R$ 3,950.

In addition, adding the extraordinary withdrawal, which can be up to BRL 1,000, to the birthday withdrawal, you can receive up to BRL 4,950