Fachin denies Bolsonaro’s invitation to participate in a lecture on electronic voting machines

President of the Superior Electoral Court refused the mandate of the representative; ambassadors were summoned to participate in the event

Antonio Augusto/Secom/TSE – 06/21/2022

President of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Edson Fachin participates in the plenary session of the Court



the president of Superior Electoral Court and Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Edson Fachin, officially refused the invitation made by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for a lecture by the representative on electronic voting machines. In the document which the reporting team of Young pan had access, the magistrate stated that he was grateful for the invitation, but that “as he who presides over the Court that judges the legality of the actions of pre-candidates or candidates during this year’s election, the duty of impartiality prevents him from attending events for they organized”.

On Monday, 11, Bolsonaro had criticized the actions of Fachin and the minister Luiz Roberto Barroso in the electoral court. “This week I will have a meeting, I just don’t know if it will be here or somewhere else, with all the ambassadors of the world here in Brazil. There are more than 150. I want to explain to them what happened in the 2nd shift of 2014, documented, and what happened in the 1st and 2nd shift of 2018, documented”, said the Chief Executive.