Fachin refuses Bolsonaro’s invitation to meet with ambassadors

The minister said he had a “duty of impartiality” for presiding over the TSE and could not go to events organized by candidates.

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, refused an invitation made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to participate in a meeting with ambassadors on Monday (18.Jul.2022).

The Chief Executive stated that he will meet with diplomats at Palácio da Alvorada to discuss the “fragility” of the Brazilian electoral system and contest accusations that he is planning a coup d’état.

In a letter sent to the Presidency of the Republic on Friday (15.Jul.2022), the head of the TSE ceremonial, Fernanda Jannuzzi, said that Fachin thanked him for the invitation.

However, by chairing “the Court that judges the legality of the actions of pre-candidates or candidates during the election”, the minister said he had “duty of impartiality”, which prevents you from going to events organized by them.

Here is the full text of the letter sent to the head of the ceremonial of the Presidency, André Chermont de Lima (93 KB)

On Monday (July 11, 2022), Bolsonaro criticized the performance of Fachin and Roberto Barroso at the head of the Electoral Court. He said that they would not have accepted that technicians from the Armed Forces talk to TSE officials about the security of the elections.

The president then stated that he would have a meeting with ambassadors in Brazil where he intends to “explain” the 2014 and 2018 elections.

“This week I will have a meeting, I just don’t know if it will be here or somewhere else, with all the ambassadors of the world here in Brazil. There are more than 150. I want to explain to them what happened in the 2nd shift of 2014, documented, and what happened in the 1st and 2nd shift of 2018, documented.”said.

At an event for diplomats at the end of May, Fachin said that the international community must be “alert” against “frivolous accusations” about the Brazilian voting system.

“It is essential to provide foreign governments with correct and complete information about the upcoming electoral process”declared.