Fachin refuses Bolsonaro’s invitation to meet with ambassadors: ‘duty of impartiality prevents’

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, declined President Jair Bolsonaro’s invitation to attend a meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada on Monday, in which he intends to discuss the elections. In response to the Presidency on Friday, Fachin alleged that, as president of the Court that judges the legality of the actions of pre-candidates and candidates, “the duty of impartiality prevents you from attending events organized by them.

As THE GLOBE showed, Bolsonaro, advised by advisers, called presidents of higher courts to attend a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions in which he said he intended to present his thesis to foreign representatives, never proventhat there is fraud in Brazilian elections.

In addition to Fachin, Minister Luiz Fux, who presides over the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was also invited, but did not confirm his presence. Also called were the presidents of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins; from the Superior Labor Court (TST), Emmanoel Pereira; and from the Federal Audit Court, Ana Arraes. Of these, only Pereira said he would.

The initiative to invite representatives of the Judiciary and the TCU came from a suggestion made by advisors to the Presidency of the Republic. The gesture, according to interlocutors told the GLOBE, is to demonstrate that the government wants to debate with all Powers. Bolsonaro has stated that it is the TSE that has refused to dialogue and accept suggestions made by the Armed Forces for the electoral process.

The President of the Planalto Palace stated that he will present a power point with documents on the results of the 2014, 2018 and 2020 elections. At the meeting, according to presidential assistants, the pre-candidate for reelection wants to show the legislation and “defend clean elections”.

— I invited the ambassadors, I’m going to talk about the 2014 elections, documented, I’m going to talk about the 2020 elections, especially the numbers calculated in São Paulo, I’m going to talk about 2018 too, documented, documents from the TSE itself. Nothing will be invented on my part, because the world has to know what the Brazilian electoral system is like,” Bolsonaro said in a statement. live last week.

In a conversation with supporters at Palácio da Alvorada on Tuesday, the president returned to the subject:

— I scheduled a meeting for Monday with 50 ambassadors or more to discuss the 2014 second round. (…) We will show 2014 and 2018 elections, where I won the first round. Now I say this, it is not lip service, it is proven – he said, repeating a statement made since 2020, when he promised to present such evidence, but never did.

Recently, Bolsonaro has increased criticism of the TSE and, specifically, Fachin, regarding the participation of the Armed Forces in the inspection process of electronic voting machines. The president alleges that the Electoral Court ignores questions sent by the military and that it does not open space for a dialogue with the technicians of the Forces.

Invitations began to be sent by the Planalto Palace on Wednesday. The focus, according to GLOBE found, were embassies that, directly or indirectly, have already shown some kind of concern with the Brazilian elections this year.

Interlocutors heard by GLOBE said that not all representations were invited to the meeting. When contacted, the Planalto Palace did not respond which embassies were invited to the meeting.

Some European embassies, whose heads are outside Brazil, will not be present at the meeting with Bolsonaro. Other representations do not have ambassadors, such as those of the United States, China and Argentina and there is no information whether they have received the invitation and will send chargés d’affaires or other diplomats to speak on behalf of their countries.

Bolsonaro talks about the intention of arranging the meeting more than a month ago. like the GLOBE showed, his advisers prepared an arsenal of documents to arm the president in the conversation. The material includes decisions and statements by ministers of the Federal Supreme Court that, in the view of Palácio do Planalto, would demonstrate the Court’s partiality in relation to the Chief Executive and his supporters. As the columnist for GLOBE Bela Megale, members of the government acted to dissuade Bolsonaro from the idea, without success.