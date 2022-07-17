Fachin refuses Bolsonaro’s invitation to meet with ambassadors

Fachin claimed that, as president of the Court that judges the legality of the actions of pre-candidates and candidates, ‘the duty of impartiality prevents them from appearing’ (photo: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, declined President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) invitation to attend a meeting with ambassadors at the Alvorada Palace on Monday, according to the newspaper O Globo. The idea of ​​the meeting is to discuss the security of the Brazilian electoral process.

In response to the Presidency, Fachin claimed that, as president of the Court that judges the legality of the actions of pre-candidates and candidates, “the duty of impartiality prevents them from attending events organized by them”.

In addition to Fachin, Minister Luiz Fux, who presides over the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was also invited, but did not confirm his presence. Also called were the presidents of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins; from the Superior Labor Court (TST), Emmanoel Pereira; and from the Federal Court of Auditors, Ana Arraes. Of these, only Pereira said he would.

The initiative to invite representatives of the Judiciary and the TCU came from a suggestion made by advisors to the Presidency of the Republic. Bolsonaro stated that he will present a Power Point with documents on the results of the 2014, 2018 and 2020 elections. At the meeting, the reelection pre-candidate must once again discredit the security of the Brazilian electoral process and attack the use of electronic voting machines.

“I scheduled a meeting with 50 ambassadors or more for Monday to discuss the 2014 second round. (…) We will show 2014 and 2018 elections, where I won in the first round. Now I say that, not lip service, proven,” Bolsonaro said last Tuesday in a conversation with supporters at the door of the Alvorada Palace. The president repeats the statement made since 2020, when he promised to present such evidence, but never did.