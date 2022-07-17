Factorio rises from $9 to $174 in Russia and generates wave of negative reviews

Players believe that the change is the result of the political position of the developer Wube Software

Game that offers the management of complex factories and assembly lines, Factorio has become a target of numerous complaints from Russian consumers.. This is a result of a sudden price increase that took place in the region last week, which raised the price charged for the game from $9 to an incredible $174.

According to data from SteamDB, the change took place last Thursday (14), when the value of the game went from ?520 to ?10,000, high price even for newly released Triple A titles. Among the factors that contributed to the revolt of consumers is the lack of any clarification on the part of Wube Software or a notice that a change would be made.

What could have been just a mistake — something that’s not uncommon when Steam games go through readjustments — has taken a huge toll thanks to the developer’s previous actions. In March of this year, Wube Software took a stand against the invasion of Ukraineand many came to believe that the new price would be a way for it to protest the actions of the Russian government.

Players criticize the studio’s alleged political stance

While Factorio still has an extremely positive average rating on Steam since the price readjustment took place It has already received over 1000 negative reviews — 925 of them performed during last Friday. The main criticism is the price adjustment, which many consider to be unfair to the population of a country who do not necessarily agree with the actions of their leaders.

“Bringing politics into the gaming world is the worst thing developers can do and they should be ashamed of it.”, stated a comment reproduced by the PC Gamer website. “I’ve always been trying to bring more of my friends into this amazing game, basically bringing money to developers so they can prosper, but seeing their vile move is just plain disgusting.”.

Until the moment Wube Software remains silent about the situation and has given no signs whether the Factorio-related situation was intentional. or result of an error. Given the negative repercussions of the change in values, it seems that it is only a matter of time before the company takes action and makes an official statement about what happened.

