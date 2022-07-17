Felipão sees different times and points out balance in Athletico’s draw against Inter: “It’s not so bad” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari said that Athletico’s goalless draw with Inter it was fair this Saturday afternoon, at Arena da Baixada, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The captain did not like the first half, but saw improvement in the second half.

Colorado put two balls on the post in the opening 45 minutes, in addition to creating other dangerous plays. The Hurricane arrived with Erick, twice, and Terans.

In the final stage, the red-black team had scares at the beginning and at the end, with good defenses by Bento. Offensively, the team had more presence and even had a goal disallowed by Terans.

The first half wasn’t so good, the second half wasn’t great either. It was a balanced game and drawing with Inter is not so bad. — Felipão, in a press conference

The equality prevented Athletico from taking the provisional lead in Serie A, but rose to fourth place, with 28. Colorado is third, with 29. The teams can be overtaken in the complement of games.

Felipão, on the other hand, maintained his unbeaten record within Baixada: seven wins and three draws in 10 games. Hurricane has been unbeaten for three months at home, in 12 matches. The last defeat was on April 17, against Atlético-MG, 1-0.

It’s no use imagining that we’re going to be superior in every game. We have highly qualified opponents. The result, in the sum of the two times, was the fairest. — Felipe

