Fernanda Rodrigues, after her death confirmed, leaves a message

Fernanda Rodrigues wrote a message about her trajectory and missing her dead family member

Fernanda Rodrigues has a familiar face to the public that likes to watch TV Globo soap operas, that’s because the actress has acted in several projects of the station. On a sabbatical, away from the plots, the famous used her social media to talk about what she lived and showed tranquility when remembering everything she faced until she reached her 42 years.

+ “It doesn’t exist anymore”, Glória Vanique after declaring war against Globo, exposes everything she lived and makes a devastating report: “Never”

“I opened a question box in stories!!! I got one like “What do you miss?” I spent about 10 minutes thinking about it… Several things came to my mind about missing me… my youth, life before my children, my young children, characters I made… But thanks to these “missing” I’m here today… are my story! Nostalgia is a memory, of who we were and who we are!”, wrote Fernanda Rodrigues.

+ Next to his children, Michel Teló makes a decision, makes Thais Fersoza collapse and a statement is made to the public: “I can’t”

After having the death of your grandmother confirmed, Fernanda Rodrigues completed the caption, stating that her greatest longing is the family member: “I miss a lot of things. I miss my grandmother the most! But today I have gratitude. Of everything I’ve lived and where I’ve come from”.

Rafael Vitti leaves Larissa Manoela in tears at Globo, actress exposes what she faced behind the scenes and shows evidence Singer exposes what Xororó did to him after years of silence and takes down the countryman’s mask After appearing with a fiancée and confirming the relationship, Ana Paula Araújo publicly declares herself and the public freaks out

+ “My relationship with Zezé was very troubled”, says Graciele Lacerda amid the final outcome

At end, Fernanda Rodrigues left a devastating message about her career: “I am proud of the journey that brought me here. I know she is so proud!!! I thank you so much, every day”, concluded the former TV Globo contractor.