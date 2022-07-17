Fernanda Vasconcellos appears breastfeeding her son in a new image

First-time mother Fernanda Vasconcellos shows a moment of her routine with her newborn son

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos (37) delighted her followers by sharing a moment of her routine with her newborn son, Romeofruit of marriage with Cassio Reis (44). This Friday, the 15th, she recorded when she went to breastfeed her son throughout the day and showed the images in Instagram stories.

Smiling, the artist appeared with the heir in her arms at the time of feeding and thanked a friend who indicated the breastfeeding pillow.

Before that, Fernanda appeared in the stories with her husband and talked about the nights awake because of breastfeeding and joked when comparing the stages of her life. “I was thinking like this, at dawn, waking up to breastfeed: ‘when I was a teenager and stayed on the street until six in the morning, I didn’t think it was bad, right? I didn’t think anything bad.”she said with a laugh.

Romeo was born on June 28 at the Pro Matre maternity ward. His arrival was announced by his parents in an Instagram post. The two shared a photo of Fernanda Vasconcellos with her son on her lap and holding a rosary.

Fernanda and Cássio have been together since 2014. Cássio is already the father of Noah (14), fruit of the relationship with the actress Danielle Winits (48).

Fernanda Vasconcellos appears with her son in her arms: