Ferroviário, CE, player arrested in stadium before match for non-payment of alimony | Paraíba

The player Éder Lima dos Santos, 36, defender of the Ferroviário team, from Ceará, was arrested this Saturday afternoon (16) on the lawn of Estádio Amigão, in Campina Grande, for non-payment of alimony.

According to the civil police chief on duty in Campina Grande, Demétrius Patrício, the arrest warrant against the athlete was open from the state of São Paulo, and the police, upon learning that Éder would come to play in Campina Grande against Campinense, went to the stadium to make the arrest.

After the performance of the Brazilian National Anthem, with the teams on the field, Éder was informed by police authorities that he was being arrested and, in a friendly manner, he left the field and was taken to the Campina Grande Police Center.

At the Central Police, Chief Demétrius Patrício informed the g1 that the athlete confirmed that he was aware of the delay in alimony and said that the debt was around R$ 70 thousand. Éder signed an acknowledgment of the debt and was sent to the Monte Santo Prison, in the Monte Santo neighborhood, on the west side of Campina Grande, where he will be held in a separate cell. He will be detained until he makes full payment of the pension.

Ferroviário Atlético Clube, the team that Éder defends, did not release any official statement regarding what happened. Éder was even selected among the starting players to start the game, but was replaced by Gabriel Neto after the arrest was made.

in the field, Ferroviário lost to Campinense by 2-0, with goals scored by Wilian Anicete, in the first half, and Carlos Maia, in the final stage. With the triumph, the teams are tied in points in the table of Series C of the Brazilian Championship. Ferroviário is in 16th place and Campinense is one position below, both with 15 points won.