Festival in Mexico only shows films about marijuana – 07/16/2022 – Illustrated

Far from prejudice, smoke or bloodshot eyes, Feicca, Mexico’s International Cannabis Film Festival, proposes a lucid look focused on marijuana rights through the work of audiovisual creators from around the world.

“It’s a festival with social responsibility and focused on the human rights of those who are cannabis users,” Iván Librado, director and founder of the event, which reaches its fifth edition this year, told AFP.

Tania Magdaleno, another organizer, is happy and surprised with the evolution of the festival, which began in Guadalajara “clandestinely, because we couldn’t advertise it”, and today, it even has international guests.

“People who attend the festival are consumers, but they are also people who have doubts or have been wondering why marijuana is ‘bad’, and they come here to find out,” Magdaleno said.

For Librado, the festival’s programming has sought to compose an “international perspective” of cannabis “through cinema”, expressed in different genres and formats such as feature films, documentaries, animation or internet series.

With productions from Turkey, Egypt, Uruguay and Mexico, some of which were shown at Cannes, Sundance or Venice, the Festival does not set limits on freedom of expression, although it makes very specific exceptions. “You’re not going to see drug trafficking, or anything politically correct,” said César Amigo, a programmer at Feicca, underscoring the need to eradicate the criminalization of marijuana and the prejudices surrounding it.

The festival presents, for example, the documentary “Madre Planta”, about the struggle of cultivating mothers in Argentina and Chile to improve the quality of life of their sick children.

Or the virtual series “Pachecos Functionales”, which compiles testimonials from marijuana users – called “pachecos”, in Mexico – and bets on “de-stigmatizing” the plant and the people who use it, according to its director, Ramiro Medina. “We count beyond the morbid or the taboo of cannabis, or the plant, the drug, or prohibition,” Medina said.

The festival coincides with greater openness on the part of Mexican society regarding the use of marijuana and seeks to give a push for legislation to catch up on people’s habits, comments Swald Huerta, also part of the organizing team.

Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults in June 2021 by declaring articles of the health law that prohibited it unconstitutional, claiming “the right to the free development of the personality”. However, more than a year after the sentence, the Mexican Congress keeps the debate of a law on the subject relegated.