FGTS 2022 profit has payment confirming in less than 45 days

You may have money to receive and not even know it! This is because not everyone is aware of the earnings of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). This amount will be paid to people later this year. The numbers refer to the end of August last year.

It happens that normally the FGTS makes a small correction of its funds, so whenever the fund records a profit that is above inflation, the government passes these values ​​on to the workers.

However, the values ​​have not yet been defined by the government. But what is known is that the FGTS had a profit of more than R$ 8 billion last year. The number is up to 96% profit on top of monetary correction.

It is important to keep in mind that inflation will impact values, since it is at 11.73%, one of the highest in history. Another bad news is that, according to the law, 100% of the FGTS profit is not distributed.

Another thing to keep in mind is that in order to receive this amount, the worker must have worked during the year 2021, so that his money has also entered the FGTS. People who started working this year will only have right next year’s transfer.

Another point is that the person cannot withdraw this money. It will be added to the individual’s FGTS account. It can only be withdrawn in the traditional ways to which FGTS money is already subject.

That is, the person can choose the withdrawal-withdrawal, withdrawal-anniversary or emergency withdrawals that can be seen when accessing the FGTS application on both Android and iOS mobile phones.

And for those who are in doubt about how much they will be able to receive in their account, it is possible to try to get an idea taking into account the amount paid in 2021, which was for 2020.

As the variation from one to the other was very small, the values ​​may be similar. Below is the table.

BRL 2 thousand – BRL 37.26;

BRL 3 thousand – BRL 55.89;

BRL 4 thousand – BRL 74.52;

BRL 5 thousand – BRL 93.15;

BRL 10 thousand – BRL 186.30;

BRL 20 thousand – BRL 372.60;

BRL 100 thousand – BRL 1,863.

The government is expected to announce the table with official figures before the payment, as well as information on how it will happen at the end of next month. It is likely that she is just disclosed in the next month.