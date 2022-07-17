FGTS profit distribution confirmed to MILLION Brazilians

Workers across the country will receive part of the FGTS profit (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) calculated in 2021. The legislation provides for the proportional distribution among the owners of active or inactive accounts until August 31 of each year.

The percentage to be divided is defined by the FGTS Board of Trustees, and this year’s figure has not yet been released. Caixa Econômica Federal distributed 96% of profits last year, equivalent to R$8.12 billion, or R$1.86 for every R$100 in linked accounts.

Who is entitled?

The guarantee fund is a right of workers who work with a formal contract, as well as rural professionals, professional athletes, temporary professionals, seasonal workers and independent workers.

To be entitled to part of the profit, it is enough to have a balance available until December 31, 2021. This means that even those who withdraw part or all of the funds from linked accounts after this period will receive.

FGTS withdrawal

The amounts will be automatically credited by Caixa and incorporated into the existing balance in the accounts. The worker can only redeem the money in the cases provided for by law, such as: