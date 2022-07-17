Fierce fight between compact SUVs in the semester

Still without reaching normal production due to the lack of chips and delays in the global logistics chain, the first half of the year showed that SUVs occupied 37% of the Brazilian light vehicle market. 315,362 units were sold in four segments. The compact ones, with two segments, totaled 266,481 units (31%). Adding the 54,563 subcompact hatchbacks to the small hatchbacks and sedans, the share rises to 38%.

Among the 14 segments that divide the market, two models stood out. The Hyundai HB20 established itself in the leadership among the compact hatches, moving to second position the Chevrolet Onix, which still faces production difficulties.

Another change happened among compact SUVs. With 212,739 units sold, they represented 25% of the total market. The Volkswagen T-Cross led for the first time, but the dispute was so fierce that only 1 percentage point of difference separated the top five. Jeep Renegade, leader in 2021, dropped to fourth position.

A model that arrived, saw and won was the Jeep Commander among medium-large SUVs.

The Toyota Corolla reached a record share of 70% with the departure of the Honda Civic, which will return as an imported hybrid and, therefore, with little sales force.

But nothing compares to the 87% of the Fiat Strada pickup. 50,945 units were delivered, individually the best-selling vehicle in Brazil, noting that there are only three products in this segment against 16 among compact hatchbacks and 20 among compact SUVs.

Sales ranking by segment

Sales ranking by segment

Subcompact hatches: Mobi, 58%; Kwid, 42%; E-JS1, 1%. Mobi with more slack.

Compact hatches: HB20, 26%; Onyx, 20%; Goal, 14%; Argo, 13%; 208.9%; Yaris, 7%; City, 4%; Sandero, 3%; Polo, 1%. HB20 new leader.

Compact sedans: Onix Plus, 26%; Kronos, 16%; HB20S, 15%; City, 12%; Voyage, 8%; Yaris, 7%; Logan, 5%; Versa/V-Drive, 4%; Grand Siena, 3.9%; Virtus, 3%. Onyx advanced.

Medium-compact sedans: Corolla, 70%; Cruze, 16%; Civic, 7%. Expanded the leader advantage.

Mid-Large Sedans/Coupes: BMW 3/4 Series, 78%; Audi A4/S4, 7%; Mercedes C-Class, 6%. Consolidated BMW.

Large sedans/coupes: Taycan, 43%; Panamera, 26%; BMW 5/6 Series, 13%. Only electric to lead.

Sports coupes: Mustang, 53%; BMW M3/M4, 33%; Camaro and Challenger, 5%. Quiet Mustang.

Sport coupes: 911, 49%; 718 Boxster/Cayman, 23%; Corvette, 9%. Unshakable the 911.

Compact SUVs: T-Cross, 15%; Crete, 14%; Tracker, 13%; Renegade, 12%; Pulse, 11%; Kicks, 8%; Nivus, 7.8%; C4 Cactus, 5%; Duster, 4%. The tightest contest.

Mid-compact SUVs: Compass, 44%; Corolla Cross, 31%; Tiggo 7.6%. No threats to Compass.

Medium-large SUVs: Commander, 33%; SW4, 23%; Tiggo 8, 15%. Commander, new leader.

Large SUVs: BMW X5/X6, 29%; XC90, 14%; Cayenne, 13%. Leader advanced.

Small pickups: Strada, 87%; Oroch, 7%; Sloop, 6%. Strada further ahead.

Medium pickups: Toro, 31%; Hilux, 26%; S10, 17%. Bull with less advantage.

Anfavea expects sales to weaken

Forecasts for the Brazilian market in 2022 are down according to Anfavea, in line with what Fenabrave announced earlier this month. In December 2021, the association of manufacturers estimated for this year an expansion of 8.5% in domestic sales, 9.4% in production and 3.6% in exports. About 170,000 vehicles are no longer produced in Brazil so far.

Inflation pushed interest rates up and drove away part of consumers, although there is still strong pent-up demand. Inventories at factories and dealerships rose to 24 days still far from the 35-day minimum considered normal. Márcio Leite, president of Anfavea, now foresees growth of only 1% in the domestic market, 4.1% in production and a significant increase of 22.2% in exports.

Leite did not comment, however, the foreign market apparently was prioritized for two clear reasons: the devaluation of the real made national models more competitive and lost sales abroad are more difficult to recover.

The president of Sindipeças, Claudio Sahad, is more cautious: car production would have a slight retraction of 0.7% this year.

Volkswagen plans self-driving on demand

Technology for self-driving vehicles advances, despite recent crashes with test cars in traffic. In one respect there is no evolution: price remains prohibitive. In an interview with Bloomberg, Dick Hilgenberg, leader of Cariad, a subsidiary of VW for software, said that remote updates will not only serve to improve the performance of cars.

“There is a new business model – subscription or on-demand function – when you can drive autonomously, if you want, for the next 100 kilometers, for example,” said the executive. This would be a way of helping drivers who feel tired or prefer to do some work before reaching their destination.

