Fight between companies may ban app from Play Store

A Google lawsuit against the Match Group could take the Tinder app out of the Play Store once and for all. The company is seeking monetary damages after the group sued Google over an antitrust violation claim. Understand the fight between the two companies.

With the dispute going on between the two giants, the most affected may be Tinder users. The prediction is that because the risk is that the app is no longer part of the Play Store apps list is big.

Google x Tinder

In early 2022, the Match Group – responsible for Tinder – sued Google. The allegation was that the group now required all Android developers to make payments for “digital goods and services” through the company’s billing system.

More recently, in May, the two societies reached a wake up, but it was clearly temporary. The definition until then was that the dating app would continue on the Google app store. For that, it should use its own payment system.

According to the Engadget portal, through the temporary agreement between the two companies, Google would recognize the complaints about the payments monopoly. On the other hand, the Match Group would agree to offer Google’s billing system as an alternative.

But since then, the allegation that has been made by Google is that the company would have avoided payments and violated the agreement established between the two. It also claims that the Match would be winning advantage compared to other app developers precisely because they don’t pay to have their apps on the store.

On the other hand, Tinder’s Match Group alleges that Google violates federal and state laws. The statement was given to Bloomberg, also saying that the company is still contesting the fees charged by Google for the Play Store.

During the fight between these two huge market brands, the Match Group may have to pay monetary damages to Google. In addition, the Tinder app should no longer be available on the virtual store. What is currently known is that Google takes a percentage ranging from 15% to 30% of each transaction within the Play Store.