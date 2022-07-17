Filipe exempts Donelli from blame for the defeat of Corinthians and points out the real factor responsible for the setback

Corinthians could not avoid another defeat away from home this Saturday night, this time by Ceará, for the Brasileirão. The team was leaked three times with Donelli in the goal, which made him the target of criticism from the crowd. Filipe Almeida, however, defended the goalkeeper.

“As I said, he, if I remember correctly, went against Palmeiras also because Cássio was sick, with the flu. He played a good game, but he can happen to fall, as it was. He played a safe game (at that time) “, began Vítor Pereira’s replacement at a press conference, recalling another opportunity that Donelli had in the Corinthians goal.

After this “flashback”, Filipe talked about the performance of shirt 32 against Ceará. In his opinion, the young archer had a good performance and conceded goals due to the opponent’s merit. In addition, he pointed out the real factor responsible for the alvinegra defeat: the wear and tear of the entire squad.

“Today too, what can we point out about him? I think he did what he could. I didn’t see the goals on television, I only saw them live, the first two are fantastic, their merit, the third is also a situation of the pass between the lines and then a pass to dribble the marker and the opponent is already very close to Donelli, so I think what we have to say is that… He is a very committed professional, they have all worked well, with the help of Cássio, who is also very important, and it was not his fault. We lost due to clear team wear“, he added shortly afterwards.

