Filmmaker denies Bolsonarists about ‘staging an attack’; the movie comes out in 2023

the production of the film The fury spoke about the controversy surrounding a staging of an alleged attack on President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The images circulated on social media and were shared by allies of the former captain. According to the film’s staff, the records were taken out of context and their disclosure is illegal.

“Ruy Guerra filmed a fictional feature film that will be released at the end of 2023, so there is no relationship with the electoral process, let alone forging fake news simulating a real event”, says the released note. “The illegal fact in this case is the disclosure of a scene taken out of the context of the story that will be told.”

The production adds that Guerra will only comment on the feature “when it is ready, as he always does”.

On Saturday 16th, Bolsonaristas attributed the authorship of the images to TV Globo. Former Culture Secretary Mário Frias, for example, said there were “rumors that the video was made at Projac”.

The station released a note to deny the former captain’s militants: “The Globe there is no series, soap opera or program with this content. According to what she was informed, the recording would be a film by filmmaker Ruy Guerra called ‘The fury‘, which intends to close the trilogy started with ‘the rifles‘, from 1964, and ‘The fall‘, from 1976″.

The text also says: “The Brazil channel has a share of only 3.61% in the property rights of this film, but has never been informed of these scenes and, as is customary in cases of established filmmakers, does not supervise the production. Although it has a shareholding in the Brazil channela Globe does not interfere with the management and content of the channel.”