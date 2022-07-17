Find out about Balbuena’s seasons in Europe

Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena arrived in Brazil on the afternoon of last Friday (15), to arrange his return to Corinthians.

At 30 years of age, the defender returns to the alvinegro club four years older and having the experience of having played in one of the biggest leagues in the world.

Although Balbuena comes from Dynamo Moscow, from Russia, the defender left Timão in 2018 to wear the shirt of West Ham, from England, which competes in the Premier League.

Fabian Balbuena playing for West Ham Image: Disclosure

Four seasons ago, the English club paid directly to Corinthians the termination penalty for the athlete, which was 4 million euros (R$ 18 million, at the price at the time).

On the London team, however, Balbuena was never the man. He arrived doing justice to the investment of the hammerswas a starter for most of the Premier League’s first round, but a knee injury suffered in the first half of a game against Watford took him out of action for two months.

The Paraguayan missed 14 games in his first season at West Ham because of that first injury and returned to the under-23 team to regain his fitness.

When he returned to the ‘top team’, he was on the bench in three matches, but started the last six games in the Premier League, playing in all of them during the 90 minutes.

Restart at West Ham

The 2019/20 season brought strong expectations for Fabián Balbuena, who intended to establish himself at West Ham, free from injuries. However, soon the first round of the Premier League toppled the sand castle built by the Paraguayan defender.

The defender was pivotal in the 5-0 rout suffered by Manchester City, in the middle of London Stadium. Balbuena did not play well and in the next round he was replaced by Italian Angelo Ogbonna.

Around the tenth round of the national competition, the then ex-Corinthian resumed the position, first putting Ogbonna back in the reserve and then teaming up with the Italian, taking the space from Frenchman Issa Diop.

Balbuena played nine consecutive games as a starter, eight in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup, until Spaniard Manuel Pellegrini was sacked from the command of West Ham at the end of 2019.

Instead, the Englishman David Moyes was hired, who, after his third game in front of the hammersblocked the Paraguayan defender.

Last year in England

In his last contract season with West Ham, Fabián Balbuena even regained prestige with Moyes, he resumed the starting position at the beginning of the sporting year, but at the turn of 2019 and 2020 he returned to the bench.

It was already a sign that the London team had decided not to extend their relationship.

Balbuena was able to sign a pre-contract with another club for about six months. In the period, he started in an FA Cup game, entered the second half of a match against Leicester, in the Premier League, and even made up the under-23 team of the hammers.

The farewell was melancholy was for the 33rd round of the Premier League, in a home defeat to Chelsea in which the defender was sent off in the final 10 minutes. It was Fabían’s last game for West Ham.

future in russia

Initially, the 29-year-old Paraguayan would have liked to remain at a major center in European football, but he couldn’t.

The most advantageous proposal at the time was from Dynamo Moscow. At that moment, the first flirtations for a return to Corinthians had already started, but the athlete chose to play a little longer in Europe.

The player was presented with a team project that would like to fight for the Russian title and play in continental tournaments in the following years. The contract signed with Dinamo runs until June 2025.

In his first, and then only, season for the Russian club, Balbuena was a starter for most of the season and was active in the Russian Cup runner-up campaigns and third place in the Russian League.

According to Fábio Aleixo, a Brazilian journalist based in Russia who follows local football, Balbuena was doing well at Dynamo, and the club disputed the cup with champion Zenit until the final rounds, losing strength when the title was already decided, finishing in third position. .

“Balbuena’s time at Dinamo was very good. He arrived with starter status and was always a starter. He was a centerpiece in the defense. Dinamo was a team that until five seasons from the end fought for the championship with Zenit. final stretch lost motivation after the championship” commented Aleixo in contact with the THROW!.

Defender Fabián Balbuena in action for Dynamo Moscow (RUS) Image: Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The journalist stressed that the qualities of the defender at the time of his first spell at Corinthians, between 2016 and 2018, remain the same, especially in the aerial part, but he made it clear that speed against faster players ends up compromising the defender.

“He’s still very safe, very firm, good in the air, both defensively and offensively, but if you catch an attacker with a little more speed, he suffers, not in one-on-one, but mainly in counterattacks. him very exposed”, said Fábio Aleixo.

Regarding the physical part, Aleixo believes that Balbuena is in shape, as he played 31 games for Dynamo Moscow last season and also performed pre-season with the Russian club.

“He arrives in great shape, he finished the championship well, he took his vacation, but he was training until last week with Dynamo. But he arrives fully in shape, doing some training to get used to the game schedule, but it’s enough to fight for position starting position, with full conditions to be selected. A good signing for Corinthians”, highlighted the journalist.

The reason for Balbuena’s departure from Dynamo Moscow was the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been going on since February. The defender’s family pressured him to leave, and the athlete used a mechanism introduced by FIFA that allows players who play in countries in the conflict zone to suspend their ties and settle with other clubs until June 2023.

The Paraguayan will play for Timão during the period. After the end of this relationship, the Corinthians board will have to talk to the Russian team if they want to have the defender permanently.