Find out how to vote in ‘The Voice Kids’ Finals | 2022

The time has come! This Sunday, 7/17, the Grand Final of The Voice Kids takes place! The program is shown live and, this time, the audience decides alone who will take the trophy! Who should be the season seven champion: Isadora Pedrini, Isis Testa or Mel Grebin? 🤩 Want to know how to vote? Just make an easy, fast and FREE registration. You register only once and you can vote as many times as you want. Check out! 👇

CLICK HERE AND REGISTER! DO NOT WASTE TIME!

To participate, you need to have a Globo account, but registration can also be done with your Facebook or Google account. And the best part: to register, you don’t have to wait for the day of the program to arrive!

Important: if you are already registered, the link will direct you to our home page on Gshow and that’s it! You are ready to vote! If this is your first registration, you will receive an email to confirm and activate your Globo Account.

1 of 1 Marcio Garcia and Thalita Rebouças on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow Marcio Garcia and Thalita Rebouças on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow

If you have questions, see the tips below to register:

1 – Use your Facebook login. To do this, just click on the icon of that social network.

2 – Leverage your Google account. In this case, you also just need to click on the symbol.

3 – If you don’t have an account on these networks, just fill in the form with your data (name, e-mail and city).

In all these options, you will need to click on the “I’m not a robot” field and accept the terms of use and privacy policy. If you already have an account, you only need to do this last step. Don’t forget that you will need to confirm the registration email sent to your inbox.

👉 Voting always takes place during the program on the home of The Voice Kids website. Click here and participate!