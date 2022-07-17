Five foods good for health and beauty to bet on in winter – 07/17/2022

Cold there? Minimal as the temperature variations in your city are, the coldest seasons of the year are capable of impacting anyone’s health. As well as the environment, food production, nature as a whole. That’s why, at these times of the year, we have typical cold foods.

It is what we know as seasonality, a concept related to the seasons of something, which always happen in the same period. In nature, seasonality is what determines which foods will be most produced and grown in summer, winter and other seasons, in hot and humid climates, or in cold and dry climates.

You must have heard about the surprising relationship nature has with climate and health care. Almost like a mother, in fact, she takes care of living beings as needed at that moment.

Want an example? During the summer, seasonal fruits are richer in water. In winter, however, they tend to be rich in vitamin C. That’s because, we know that in summer we need to hydrate more, and in winter we must strengthen the immune system.

Other examples: in summer, we need more photoprotection, due to high sun exposure, so purple, yellow and dark green foods are so offered in nature, since they all have specific nutrients to protect cells, fight cellular oxidation and help to delay aging.

Meanwhile, in winter, we find green and very dark green foods, which have, among the components, boron and folic acid, both related to combating and reducing depression.

Mother nature sure is very wise. It is up to us to learn more and more to listen to what she has to say.

How about remembering which foods we should invest more in this time of year, since the cold has set in? Don’t forget, these foods are essential, but we live in a country with an unimaginable wealth of food, nutrients, plants, and all we need to do is open our eyes to the culture around us, and a little bit of research to realize that we have many options for any season.

In addition to being in season, at their highest nutritional value, seasonal foods are cheaper, taste much better than when out of season, and are easily found. So you don’t have to go from market to market trying to find a fruit or a vegetable.

See below:

citrus foods

This is not just a food, but a group. Do not think that only orange or acerola are recommended. Invest in lemons, strawberries, passion fruit and pineapples, even jabuticaba. As we live in a tropical and extensive country, it may be that in your region it is a little more difficult to find one or the other (after all, the winter in the South is different from the winter in the Northeast), but they will all be present in supermarkets when the season is the autumn and winter.

These foods, known to our grandparents as “sour” foods, are rich in vitamin C — which in itself says a lot about why they should be eaten in winter. Foods containing a high content of it, combined with the intake of zinc and other minerals, have the power to improve our immune response. This enhances our ability to restore health after an infection, or act to protect the body from the natural oxidative processes of aging.

Carrot

When we think of carrots, we immediately remember that it is widely used in the summer as a food rich in beta-carotene, excellent for cell protection in photoaging. But the truth is that in winter this also occurs.

In addition, this season, we have habits that may not be ideal for our health, such as increasing caloric intake, eating less fruit and consuming less water. The carrot, precisely because it contains beta-carotene, lycopene and great value in vitamin C, is what causes cellular protection against skin damage.

Lycopene is recognized as a powerful antioxidant for a number of systems — including the cardiovascular system. Invest in grated or roasted carrots. And, if you like it, a carrot juice with cabbage and orange is a “bomb” of nutrients for your health during the winter.

Spinach

I already mentioned at the beginning of the text that dark green foods have peculiarities for our body during the winter, and they are: contain beta-carotene to protect the damage caused to our cells, folic acid to fight weakness, indisposition and give more energy . Not only that, spinach contains minerals like iron, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus, all important components of a good immune system and cell renewal.

Avocado

Speaking of energy, here’s a great tip: not for the caloric value, avocado has nutrients that are essential for the efficiency of metabolic cycles. For the production of energy to occur in an excellent way, we need, at each step, to offer substrates, whether in the supply of amino acids, or minerals — magnesium, for example.

Avocado has a great value of magnesium, in addition to decreasing cortisol production, reducing blood pressure in hypertensive patients, being an active cardiovascular protector. And yes, his calories are in line with our higher energy needs in winter, once again mother nature knows what she does.

Leek

Have you noticed that there are more leeks on the market now than there were a few weeks ago? Or that, compared to other foods that have increased in price, this one is much more affordable? This is because this is the time of greatest leek production.

In addition to being tasty and facilitating warm preparations, such as soups and stews, it contains: calcium, fiber, magnesium (look at it again) and yes, vitamin C! A sum of the nutrients already mentioned.

Finally, leeks, like common garlic, have allicin, a very good component for the body. It is a sulfur compound, which acts in the prevention of cancer, and is increasingly linked to the treatment of patients with metabolic syndromes.