Flamengo already has all the documentation in hand to register Everton Cebolinha and Vidal | Flamengo

Flamengo already has all the documentation ready to make the regularization of Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha so that they are able to play from the next round, on Wednesday, against Juventude, in Brasília.

With all the necessary paperwork in hand, the club is just waiting for the transfer window to open, this Monday, to enter the bureaucratic procedures. Between Monday and Tuesday the names of the reinforcements will be published in the IDB of the CBF.

Everton Cebolinha has been part of the squad for two weeks and has carried out all the team’s training sessions. His preparation stage is more advanced, and he will debut against Juventude, unlike the Chilean midfielder.

Vidal trains for the first time as a Flamengo player

After following the apotheotic classification of Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, Vidal woke up early the next day to speed up obtaining the documents so that he can be registered. On Friday he held his first and only training session with the full squad.

Given the short preparation time, the technical committee will still evaluate the best strategy to use it.

Vidal will wear shirt 32

During his career, Vidal used the number 23 or 22 shirt most of the time, in addition to the 8th Chilean national team. As Flamengo adopts the fixed numbering and all these are already occupied (Thiago Maia 8, Rodinei 22 and David Luiz 23), the Chilean chose 32.

