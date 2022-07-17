Follow these steps to request your CARD DO AUXÍLIO BRASIL

O Federal government is investing in the manufacture of the new Brazil Aid card. The distribution should happen soon, removing the validity of the cards from the old Family Scholarship that, until then, were used by the beneficiaries of the current program.

O Brazil Aid card started shipping at the end of June. Beneficiaries who already have it in hand can withdraw the July installment with the help of the tool. On the other hand, those who prefer can continue carrying out digital transactions through box has or other bank accounts.

Despite the old card Family Scholarship still have validity in what concerns the withdrawals of the Brazil aid, new updated cards have already begun to be distributed among families newly included in the program. Access to the tool will be gradual.

O Brazil Aid card will be sent by Mail and delivered directly to the address where the beneficiary registered in the Single Registry (CadÚnico). Therefore, there is no tool request initiative to take to receive the tool.

What the beneficiary can do is keep the CadÚnico registration up to date. changes of address, telephone number or composition of the family group are essential and to which you need to pay close attention.

Highlighting that the Federal government emits the Brazil Aid card on behalf of the person responsible for the family to withdraw the benefit. Who received the extinct Family Scholarship already have a card and can continue to use to carry out banking procedures.

The user has a maximum period of 120 days to move the values Brazil aid. If he does not use the resource by this deadline, the money will automatically return to the government.

But if you are a new beneficiary and you still don’t have any of the two cards, don’t worry, because even without the card it’s possible to move the amount in your account, including making the withdrawal without the card.

Withdraw without the Auxílio Brasil card

To withdraw without Brazil Aid card it is necessary to access the digital social savings account through the app box has. The platform allows the beneficiary to use the money to carry out online payments via Pix, TED, DOC, QR Code, shopping with virtual debit card and much more.

It is also possible to generate a code to cash out without card at any bank branch or lottery house. However, it is necessary to be agile, because the code is valid for only one hour. If time passes, the code will expire and a new one will need to be generated.