Forget the Norwegian cold: in Salvador, A-ha warmed hearts of all ages

The successive postponements did not dampen the excitement. On the contrary: the expectations of the approximately 15 thousand fans of the Norwegian band A-ha who came to Salvador to celebrate, with Bahians and tourists, the 35th anniversary of their debut album, Hunting Hugh and Low, increased.

Everton Aguiar and Sandra Sousa are from Fortaleza and bought tickets for the show there in 2020, as soon as the tour was announced. It was the second show for each of them, who started to like the band due to the influence of their family and surroundings.

“I had a neighbor who played the songs of A-ha and Dure Straits and I loved it. I got it into my head that I was going to learn to speak English to understand what they were singing there and to be able to sing it all too”, he said proudly and multilingual.

Sandra arrived in Salvador last Thursday (14th) and made camp outside the Hotel Fasano and managed to take pictures with Morten Harket (vocals), Magne Furuholmen (keyboards) and Paul Waaktaar (guitarist). “It was a very emotional moment. I’m a big fan, I have a tattoo and A-ha is everything to me”, she summed up proudly before pointing out that her expectation for the show was that it would move and transform people’s lives.

Sandra and Everton traveled from Fortaleza to Salvador to follow the show (Photo: Vinícius Nascimento/CORREIO)

That’s what seemed to have happened to people like realtor Paulo Márcio Costa, 51, who didn’t want to know about his wife and son’s refusal to go to the Fonte Nova Arena. He put on his band shirt and went alone to reminisce about his youth in the 1980s.

“A-Ha is that. The 80s in their veins, rock’n’roll. I was part of a fan club in the early 1990s that pressured the production company of the time to bring them here to Salvador and they came to the old Centro of Conventions. It was a historic show, like today again”he said.

The repertoire had hits like “Crying in the rain”, “Train of thought”, “Hunting high and low”, “The sun always shines on TV” and “Take on Me” – the group’s most famous song that touched young and old admirers.

Those who followed the audience saw people get emotional, dance and enjoy under a beautiful full moon that was placed just above the stadium and made him go crazy with Magne Furuholmen’s effort to say some greetings in Portuguese: thank you and thank you, hello to Salvador and even calling to sing along.

Commercial director of Arena Fonte Nova, Alexandre Gonzaga celebrated the success and receptivity, with the milestone of having one of the biggest audiences of this Brazilian tour.

“Since we announced A-ha’s concert, the acceptance has been impressive and we have sold out quickly. We increased the capacity of the place and again, everything sold. This shows that Salvador has full capacity to be on the international route of great performances, which move tourism and the economy,” he said.

Paulo Márcio Costa relived emotions he knew 31 years ago when he returned to an A-Ha concert (Photo: Vinícius Nascimento/CORREIO)

For fans like administrator Solange Santana, 54, the end of the show also meant a new cycle in her week, which was marked by insomnia, anxiety, anticipation and even nightmares in which she lost tickets and couldn’t enjoy the show.

The time she went back during the approximately 2h show made her turn around and dream: with the moments she lived enjoying her favorite band for the first time and, why not, with an upcoming show in the not-so-distant future.

A-ha will continue touring in Brazil until the 25th of July. The sequence of shows has two presentations in São Paulo, in addition to unique shows in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba.

In October, the group’s new album, True North, comes out, which already has a single released on music platforms, I’m In, and was one of the songs played to the public at the Salvador show.