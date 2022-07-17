Former goalkeeper returns to live drama with floods in Alagoas

Just over five years after losing almost all the material goods of his home in Marechal Deodoro because of the rains, former goalkeeper Carlos César de Oliveira suffered again from the floods that hit the state of Alagoas a few days ago. Currently 67 years old, César requested, through the UOL Esportehelps Corinthians to get back on its feet, even more so after undergoing heart surgery.

“I marked my time at Corinthians, in a very good time. After years and years of playing football, I stopped and went to live in Barra de São Miguel (AL). Then I went to live here in Marechal Deodoro. In those 12 years [morando na cidade], there were three floods and I went through all three. Now it was the worst, it invaded my house, at a difficult time, because I had to undergo a catheterization. I got sick at heart. When I was recovering, these heavy rains came, which broke the dams in the neighboring state, Pernambuco”, he said.

“The municipalities here in Alagoas were very affected, many homeless people and I was also affected. I would really like Corinthians, friends, to give me a strength. When I passed through Corinthians, I left a very good image at the time of Adilson Monteiro Alves [diretor de futebol]Orlando Monteiro Alves [foi diretor e é avô de Duílio, atual mandatário do clube]Vicente Matheus [ex-presidente]. It’s a strength for me to have an opportunity to stay alive, to continue in the fight, because I consider myself a warrior guy. We are left without a roof, without a floor, without knowing where to start. I need some strength for me to gain a new life, so I can work with my legs and stop bothering with these things that happen,” he added.

Former goalkeeper César’s house after the floods in Marechal Deodoro (AL), in 2017 Image: Personal archive

In May 2017, the UOL Esporte there was already contact with the tragedy that Caesar had experienced with previous floods. At the time, he sold snacks on the beach to earn a living. He even participated in a part of the program ‘Hora do Faro’, presented by Rodrigo Faro, and won a new snack cart and dental treatment.

The nightmare returned to haunt Alagoas cities after five years. So much so that, on the first weekend of July 2022, the state recorded the biggest flood since the alert system was created, after the flood that devastated countless municipalities in 2010. More than 58,000 people are still homeless and homeless because of the rains that started at the end of May.

“I have friends, neighbors who are in schools and shelters waiting for things to calm down to go back to their homes. At a time like this, you get desperate, you don’t know how to start over, the entire state, all the municipalities devastated. I also put myself in the place of these people, but I need that strength to get back on my feet. I’m sure someone from Corinthians will appear, especially from the press, who will give me that strength to start my life over”, he said.

Image of the match between Grêmio and Corinthians in 1982, which marked the career of goalkeeper César Image: Folhapress

In the 1980s, César was marked by a failure in the semifinal of the 1982 Brazilian Championship, in a game against Grêmio. In all, he wore the Corinthians shirt in 58 games (56 official) and played alongside Sócrates, Zenon, Casagrande, Wladimir, Biro-Biro, Zé Maria and Paulo César Caju, among others. The team was led by Osvaldo Brandão. He also went through Juventus, CRB, Flamengo-PI and ASA.