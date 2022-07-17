Former Juventus, Bernardeschi is announced by Toronto FC and joins Insigne in the Canadian club | international football

After Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC has officially announced the signing of another Italian champion of the last European Championship. This is Federico Bernardeschi, a 28-year-old attacking midfielder who played for Juventus between 2017 and 2022. The signed contract is valid for four seasons.

Bernardeschi, who has already arrived in Toronto and was welcomed by fans, arrives free of charge after expiring his contract with Juve. Revealed by Fiorentina and with a spell at Crotone on loan, he was three-time Italian champion and played 183 times for Velha Senhora, scoring 12 goals and providing 24 assists.

1 of 1 Bernardeschi arrives in Toronto — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Bernardeschi arrives in Toronto — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

– We are excited to add Federico to our team. As a player and a person, we believe he is exactly what we need right now, both on the pitch and in the locker room. Federico has proven to be a champion and leader at Juventus and the Italian national team and brings to Toronto an unparalleled pedigree – said Bill Manning, president of the Canadian club.

Bernardeschi and Insigne played together 25 matches for the Italian national team, with 14 wins, seven draws and four defeats. In the last Euro, the new signing from Toronto entered the semi-final against Spain and the final against England. Insigne was Roberto Mancini’s starter.