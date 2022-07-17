Fred and Boca Rosa rent Allianz to celebrate their son’s birthday

Sports influencer Fred, from the Desimpedidos channel, and businesswoman Bianca Andrade celebrated their son’s birthday in a somewhat unusual place for children’s parties. That’s because the two booked the Allianz Parque, stadium of the journalist’s favorite team, to celebrate Cris’ first year of life.

In 2021, the child’s parents had already rented the Maracanã to find out the baby’s sex. The revelation tea had the color purple, the theme of the event, shining on the outside of the stadium.

Today’s party (16) was named ‘Allianz ParCris’, alluding to the name of the stadium. The celebration had themed decoration and had the child scoring his first goal on the field.

Through social networks, Bianca highlighted that the idea of ​​the party was to refer to the revelation tea at Maracanã. “To continue telling this story the way it started, we decided to celebrate this important date with Cris being Allianz’s doninho for a day”, published the influencer and former BBB.

Fred posted a video entering the stadium with the child on his shoulders. “Then daddy’s heart can’t take it! Son, welcome back to the home of Brazil’s greatest champion,” he wrote.

As Palmeiras does not play this weekend, the stadium was available for Cris’ party. The team led by Abel Ferreira will go to the field on Monday (18), at 8 pm, at Allianz, to face Cuiabá, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão.

Bianca and Fred ended their relationship in April of this year. They were together since 2020 and had Cris last year.

The carioca is known for influencing millions of followers in the cosmetics business, where she also works as a businesswoman. The paulistano became known when he joined the Desimpedidos team, where he is currently the main name of the channel.