Freixo accuses Bolsonarista deputy ‘and 10 armed criminals’ of interrupting act in Rio

The PSB’s pre-candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Freixo, accused state deputy Rodrigo Amorim, from the PTB, of intimidating and trying to prevent a peaceful demonstration this Saturday 16.

The episode took place at Praça Saens Peña, in Tijuca, North Zone of the city of Rio.

“We were surprised by a deputy linked to Governor Cláudio Castro and President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by ten armed criminals, who went on top of people. Children, women, elderly. With a lot of violence, threatening, saying that there was no place for us to be”, declared Freixo.

According to the pessebist, “Rio needs peace, union and dialogue”. He also claimed to have forwarded “all police reports to the Electoral Court”.

Amorim’s action was denounced on social media. “I and other leftist militants were on a walk with Freixo in Praça Saenz Pena when we were attacked by an armed Bolsonarist group led by deputy Rodrigo Amorim, who attacked us, broke flags and threatened us,” wrote lawyer Rodrigo Mondego, -candidate for state deputy for Rio.

Elika Takimoto, who also launched herself at the Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly, stated that Amorim “came up on a peaceful activity”. She added: “They cursed, threatened and insisted on showing that they were armed. To avoid further confusion, Freixo withdrew.”

Takimoto posted an excerpt of the confusion on social media:

Here’s a part of what we’ve just faced here. We need security to run our campaign! It hasn’t even started and we’re already like this?! pic.twitter.com/2xqVaRznwi — Elika Takimoto (@elikatakimoto) July 16, 2022

Earlier this month, the Electoral Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro denounced Amorim for the crime of political gender violence against PSOL councilor Benny Briolly.

According to the Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office, Amorim “harassed, embarrassed and humiliated” Benny for her “trans woman status” in a speech at the Alerj plenary.

The bolsonarista can be sentenced to serve between one and four years in prison and be ineligible for eight years.

Rodrigo Amorim is known for having broken a plaque with the name of Marielle Franco and, later, having framed part of the object in his office at Alerj.

What does the bolsonarista deputy say

Rodrigo Amorim expressed himself through the following note:

“Deputy Rodrigo Amorim informs that he was with supporters at Praça Saens Pena, a meeting point to go to a PTB event in São Cristóvão, when a team of deputy Marcelo Freixo began to offend his family and that of the President of the Republic. Freixo was on an early campaign in the square, with his team of irregular armed security guards, the target of a CPI created by deputy Rodrigo Amorim in Alerj. There were no episodes of physical violence.”

under investigation

The Civil Police also released a note about the episode: “The case was registered at the 19th DP (Tijuca) as a threat and injury. Testimonies were collected from those involved. The procedure will be forwarded to the Coordination of Investigations of Agents with Forum (CIAF), a specialized body of the Secretary of State for Civil Police, which has the authority to follow up on this type of investigation”.