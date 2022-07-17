Freixo supporters accuse Rodrigo Amorim of interrupting his walk in Tijuca; parliamentarian says he was offended | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Protesters who accompanied federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) claim that they had a walk interrupted by supporters of state deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PTB) in Saens Peña Square, in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio, this Saturday morning (16). Amorim, on the other hand, claims that he was offended by the people who accompanied Freixo.

Images published on social networks show discussions between the two groups in the middle of the street. (look above).

The group had, in addition to Freixo, who is a pre-candidate for the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B) and other supporters and pre-candidates. They claim that they were threatened, intimidated and that flags were broken. They also say that street vendors’ tents were torn down.

In posts on social media, some people claimed that Rodrigo Amorim’s supporters were armed and thus intimidated people accompanying Freixo. Amorim’s team says that Freixo’s security guards were armed.

According to a note released by deputy Rodrigo Amorim’s team, he was accompanied by supporters at Praça Saens Peña, a meeting point to go to a PTB event in São Cristóvão, also in the North Zone of Rio. He denies that any physical violence took place.

Also according to the note, Amorim says that a team of deputy Marcelo Freixo began to offend his family and that of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

The g1 sought the advice of deputy Marcelo Freixo, who did not respond until the last update of this report.

The Civil Police says that the case was registered at the 19th DP (Tijuca) as threat and injury, by supporters of leftist movements. According to the police, testimonies were collected from those involved and the case will be forwarded to the specialized agency for this type of investigation.

“Deputy Rodrigo Amorim informs that he was with supporters at Praça Saens Pena, a meeting point to go to a PTB event in São Cristóvão, when a team of deputy Marcelo Freixo began to offend his family and that of the President of the Republic. Freixo was campaign in the Praça, with its team of irregular armed security guards, target of the CPI created by deputy Rodrigo Amorim in Alerj. There was no episode of physical violence”.