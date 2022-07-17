from dance to clothing tips

At 50 years old, Maria Beltrão draws attention for her multiple talents. Despite being featured on television for her lively and more relaxed way, the journalist also attracts the spotlight when it comes to diversity.

Success in her debut on the show “É de Casa”, Maria Beltrão follows the same charismatic and interested posture on her social networks. In addition to being a journalist, she also shows that she knows how to “turn around in her thirties” and masters everything from dress-up tricks to internet challenges.

More serious on GloboNews, now the presenter exposes her most genuine side in “É de Casa”, bringing Maria Beltrão closer off screen. With that in mind, here are some situations where the journalist proved to be multitasking.

Dancer

To the surprise of many, Maria Beltrão dances and does not hide her talents. In addition to registering in a photo that she takes a class in Latin rhythms, the journalist also posted a video in which she appears dancing in the “Friday night vibes”.

“Personal stylist”

And who said that journalists are not attuned to fashion trends? On Instagram, Maria Beltrão even taught how to tie a scarf. In order for the public to understand how to do the lashing, she recorded a video teaching the step by step to reach the desired result.

Adhering to trends and challenges

On the social network, the presenter proves that she is not left out of the challenges. Following the wall challenge, “Wall Challenge”, Maria Beltrão put her foot on the wall and managed to open her legs in the air as if she were going to do a split.

chef’s tie

People like us, Maria Beltrão also has her idols! On a trip to New York in May of this year, her passion for food led her to meet chef Chad Palagi, from Per Se restaurant, known as one of the best.

To register the moment, the journalist published a video on Instagram, in which she admits to being a fan of the chef.