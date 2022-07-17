Gabigol’s sister closes her back with tattoos

Digital influencer Dhiovanna Barbosa, 20, younger sister of athlete Gabigol, shared with her followers, tonight, videos of how her back looked after closing it with tattoos.

Through stories, on Instagram, the young woman came up with a low-cut dress and open in the back to leave for a night of enjoyment. She then said that the look was chosen precisely to show off the new tattoos.

Came here to show you the back tattoos. As I’m going out and I’m not silly, I put on a character outfit to show my new tattoo. My new tattoo is nothing more than my closed back. So she goes down here [próximo ao cóccix]. Is it hurting? OK. I’m calling? Not.

Dhiovanna Barbosa

The Flamengo player’s sister reported that she just didn’t close her back due to old tattoos made in the middle of her back. “I ended up not closing my back in one because I put a tattoo in the middle and it got in the way, there was no way to get one tattoo. I had to do them separately”, she explained.

Dhiovanna Barbosa closes her back with tattoos and shows results Image: Playback/Instagram

She even joked that she doesn’t want to know about getting a tattoo anymore. After all, she no longer has the ‘bag’ to endure the pain of the needles.

“Now what matters is that my back is closed and it’s going to take a long time for me to get another tattoo because I’ve already had my share. When I got carried away, I closed my arm and almost my leg, but I can’t enjoy feeling anymore pain. Now I don’t have a bag anymore.

Influencer

Dhiô Barbosa, as she is known on social media, has almost 362 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 340 thousand on TikTok. Now a digital influencer, she produces content about fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

In the beginning, however, she did not see the activity as a job and used the hammocks only as a hobby.

label does not bother

Dhiovanna carries a label that at first doesn’t bother her at all: “Gabigol’s sister”. in conversation with splashshe said she knows that her kinship with the football player works as a showcase for her to have the opportunity to reach more people.

It was never a problem to call me ‘Gabigol’s sister’. Obviously I want to be known for what I am and what I do, I’m not just a player’s sister. But I never feel bad for being called that.

aesthetic procedures

Dhiovanna didn’t always have a good relationship with the mirror. The young woman revealed that she was bullied at school for being “too thin”.

At school, there wasn’t much of this thing called bullying, they took it as ‘zoeira’. I was always very thin, so they called me Olivia Toothpick, the school broom. My strong way made me not shake so much.

Recently, she was thrilled to see the result of a plastic surgery she performed on her nose and celebrated the change on social media. On the same occasion, she also took the opportunity to have breast implants.

Dhiovanna Barbosa gets emotional with the result of surgery Image: Playback/Instagram

Inspired by Rafaella Santos

Following a similar path to Rafaella Santos, Neymar’s sister, Dhiovanna knows that comparisons become inevitable. The influencer says that some fans try to create rivalry between them – who are sisters-in-law – but deep down what she feels for Rafa is empathy and admiration.

career and future

Dhiovanna came to attend half of photography school, but locked the course during the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic. She also said that she intends to study Psychology and Marketing.