Galaxy A33 5G with excellent hardware and low price at R$ 1389 – All in Technology

The 5G mobile network is slowly arriving in Brazil and there are already many smartphones in the country that support this technology. One of them is the Galaxy A33 5G, which also has a high quality screen, good chipset and water protection. And today, it is on a special offer at R$ 1389 in cash or R$ 1599 in up to 10 equal installments.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED panel that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers excellent fluidity when navigating between apps and in games. In addition, the Exynos 1280 chip along with 6GB/128GB of RAM and storage form great hardware for everyday use.

In cameras, Samsung has added a 48MP rear main lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and two additional 2MP auxiliary cameras. There’s also a 13MP front lens for selfies and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In addition, it includes other highlights such as IP67 protection against water and dust and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 90 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280

RAM: 6GB or 8GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

Back camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Frontal camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Others: IP67 water protection, Bluetooth 5.1, support for 5G, stereo audio

On a special offer, the Galaxy A33 5G is a great investment for anyone looking for a low-cost 5G smartphone. However, follow the steps below exactly to get the best price: