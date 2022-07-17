Gasoline is R$ 0.26 cheaper in a week in Ceará; check prices

The liter of ordinary gasoline in Ceará reached the average price level of R$ 6.56 this week according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) after a reduction of R$ 0.26 compared to the immediately previous week.

The fuel is currently sold in the state with values ​​between R$ 6.09 and R$ 7.59, according to consultations at 202 gas stations in 12 municipalities in Ceará. Prices were collected by the ANP between the 10th and 16th of July.

The data express the price pattern in force in the state and also indicate the trend of values ​​for the next week. In practice, however, gas stations can further reduce the amount charged as a market competitiveness strategy.

With a reduction, the liter of ordinary gasoline in Ceará reaches the lowest average price since March after four consecutive weeks of decline.

Check the price of gasoline in the cities of Ceará

The ANP survey highlights that the price charged per liter of regular gasoline in Ceará varies, on average, by R$ 0.28 depending on the gas station.

The highest and lowest values ​​found in the State relate to points of sale in the Capital, Fortaleza. In the city, the price varies between R$ 6.09 and R$ 7.59.

Itapipoca, on the other hand, has the lowest price variation in the state. According to the ANP, the average difference in value between gas stations is R$ 0.01.

The research also details that of the twelve monitored municipalities, ten have average prices below R$ 7. See below the value in each city.

Gasoline price by municipalities in Ceará

Gasoline prices in the Northeast

In the regional comparison, the cheapest gasoline found by the ANP is sold in Paraíba with an average price of R$ 6.

The states of Alagoas and Sergipe appear next, with an average price of R$ 6.13 and R$ 6.15 for a liter of gasoline, respectively.

At the other end, with the highest prices for fuel, Piauí has ​​the most expensive liter in the Northeast region. In the state the product is sold on average at R$ 6.89.

Next, with the second highest average price among the nine northeastern states of Brazil, Pernambuco sells gasoline at prices between R$6.19 and R$7.43.

Completing the ranking, Maranhão and Rio Grande do Norte charge an average of R$6.61 and R$6.60 per liter of fuel, respectively.

With price levels similar to Ceará, Bahia has an average price of R$ 6.44 for a liter of regular gasoline.

