Gasoline price may fall after oil ‘slump’? What are the odds?

In view of the most recent oil falla Petrobras could soon reduce fuel prices in Brazil, with reductions planned for gasoline and diesel. The assessment of this scenario was carried out by analyzes from the Swiss bank UBS.

“If (oil) prices continue in this trend, we believe that Petrobras will be able to reduce prices soon”, explains the institution’s leading analyst, Luiz Carvalho. The sharp drop of 15% in Brent barrels in the first week of July on the international market may be due to fears of US recession.

Looking back, the product went from a level close to US$ 120 at the end of June to US$ 107.02 a barrel last Friday, the 8th. In the weekly average, Brent fell by 4.1%, with low peaks to $100 on July 6th.

international parity

In the case of gasoline, UBS predicts that the prices charged by Petrobras would be out of step, in this case, 15% below the international parity. On the other hand, the bank’s analysts see that the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) estimates that Petrobras is charging 2% more for gasoline, considering parity.

The state-owned company’s competitor in Bahia, the oil company Acelen, recently announced a reduction in the price of fuel at the refinery. The drop was 5.2% for gasoline and 9% for diesel.

With this update, the company started to sell a liter of diesel type S10 for R$ 5.26 in the state, a value below the comparison of the national average by Petrobras last month, which was R$ 5.61. In terms of gasoline, Acelen lowered the price of a liter by R$ 4.32, a value still above the national average for Petrobras, which reaches R$ 4.06.

Even with the reductions, it is necessary to consider that the constant volatility of commodities can make oil rise once again. However, if the scenario of decline is frequent, Petrobras can open a space and thus reduce the price of fuels to lower levels.