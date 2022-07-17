Giovanna Antonelli appears buying baby trousseau in the USA

Giovanna Antonelli shows shopping for baby trousseau and reveals if the family will increase

The actress Giovanna Antonelli is enjoying a pleasant trip to the city of Orlando, USA. The artist took advantage of the visit to go shopping. The American city is known beyond the famous theme parks for bringing together several stores of the most varied products. She is in the company of her three children and her friend, the businesswoman. Piny Montoro.

Giovanna is the proud mother of young Pietro, the result of her relationship with Murilo Benício. The firstborn of the actress is 16 years old. From her current marriage to television director Leonardo Nogueira, the artist became the mother of 11-year-old twins Sofia and Antônia. Along with the heirs, Gio enjoyed the radical rides in the iconic parks.

With her friend, the actress surprised the internet by taking advantage of her stay in the city to do some shopping for the baby trousseau. The tour raised some suspicions that the family of Giovanna Antonelli would gain another member. But not this time, at least. The purchases went to little Bento, one year and six months old, son of Piny Montoro.

The friends indicated the mega store that brings together various children’s items. Gio and Piny had fun with the baby. Bento made faces and mouths next to the actress, trying on different items. The famous even made a point of taking pictures of the boy with stylish hats making fun for the camera. Of course, besides clothes, Bento chose some toys to take home.

Netizens melted with the record of Giovanna Antonelli, Piny and Bento while shopping. “You and Bento. Very drooling auntie!!!”, said a follower. “What a love you guys”, commented another fan. Another internet user joked about the relationship between Gio and the baby: “Two little kids in the stroller”.

