Glória Pires separates after years of relationship and Orlando exposes outcome

Gloria Pires is married to Orlando Morais

Gloria Pires can be proud that he lives a solid relationship with Orlando Morais. But, before staying with the singer, the actress has already faced some delicate moments with regard to the love field. One of them was her failed marriage with Fábio Jr. The two were together from 1979 to 1983.

At the time, the actress had to face the world practically alone, mainly because she had a daughter to take care of. When she separated from Fábio Jr, Cleo was just a few years old. That way, Glória Pires had to turn around to raise the girl, but this made the two have a strong bond.

Shortly after, the famous engaged the romance with her current husband. In an interview with Quem, Orlando Morais spoke about their relationship: “Both Gloria and I are very normal. We are not examples or better than anyone. We also make mistakes and we are right. Marriage is a daily achievement.”

In addition, the singer made a point of highlighting the secret of the lasting relationship: “What makes us stay together for so many years is that I got married to make Gloria happy and she to make me happy. We don’t have characters for each other and we trust each other a lot. We humanize, knowing that we can make mistakes”.

“We have a great desire to understand each other without plans or goals of happiness that will never be fulfilled”, he said. It is worth remembering that during the Covid-19 pandemic, they faced a delicate moment. At the time, Orlando Morais became very ill, but he can count on the support of Glória Pires.

FIGHT TO LIVE AND UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT

“She is very companionable and has been with me the whole time. She decided that she was going to stay in the ICU with me, even though it wasn’t right. She wore a mask 24 hours a day. That was very strong for me. I looked into her eyes the whole time so I wouldn’t lose consciousness. She is the person I trust the most”, shot Orlando Morais.