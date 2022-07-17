Glove de Pedreiro will have a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand if he fails to comply with the contract

The digital influencer Iran Ferreira, the Luva de Pedreiro, will not easily get rid of the entrepreneur Allan Jesus. This Friday (7/15) judge Flávia Viveiros de Castro, from the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, determined that, in a conciliation hearing, they will reach an agreement.

By court decision, it was determined that the contract signed between Iran Ferreira and Allan Jesus must be fulfilled, at least until the date of July 24, 2022. daily fine of R$ 10 thousand.

In the case file, Judge Flávia Viveiros also asks that the gross billing for the current month must be presented by the entrepreneur, until the fifth working day of each month, in addition to the deposit of 30% in court of the billing of new contracts.

In the current form, the contract between Iran Ferreira and her former manager provides for a millionaire fine to the influencer in the event of contractual termination.

Amid the controversies surrounding the breakup with his former manager, as incredible as it may seem, Luva de Pedreiro went from 14.6 million to 17.2 million followers on Instagram.

