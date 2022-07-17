The housewife will not leave it cheap if her husband takes Zuleica to the farm

bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) can no longer hide her irritation at the possibility of her husband taking zuleica (Aline Borges) to the farm. Because of this, the housewife will take drastic actions in the next chapters of “Pantanal”, successful soap opera on TV Globo.

THE Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) will make a promise of life or death in relation to Tenório (Murilo Benicio). Realizing that the husband hid the gun from Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), she will search everything behind the object with the intention of acting against the farmer. “I never thought I’d be able to put my hand on something like that…”she will say, when she finds the weapon.

suspicious, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will appear in the room, scaring Bruaca, who will pretend to be misunderstanding when asked by the maid about the weapon. “I saw Tenório come in here with her and now, I turned everything around, and I didn’t see any weapon”will speak Bruaca.

Quickly, Tenório’s wife will leave the room, leaving Zefa alone without understanding anything. Bruaca will lock himself in the room and make a promise: “God forgive me for that… But if Tenório had the courage to show up here with the other… He’ll be a widower on the other side!”, promise.