God of War: Ragnarok | Art director suggests secret character

The art director of God of War: Ragnarök, Raf Grassettisuggested on their social networks, the existence of a secret character in the game, in a post on social networks.

Grassetti answered some fan questions on his Instagram, and in one of them he was asked what would have been the most difficult character to create for the game. the answer of Grassetti was simple: “Odin“.

Sony has already revealed updated designs for Kratos and atreus – the game’s Spartan protagonist and his half-Norse demigod son – and also his own version of the God of Thunder, Thor. Odinhowever, has yet to be seen, although its presence is large over the story of the previous game, 2018’s God of War.

Gives Santa Monica Studio, we have the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 version of God of War. Kratos and Atreus must travel the Nine Realms to find answers and prepare for the prophesied battle that will bring about the end of the world.

Together, Kratos and Atreus journey across the Nine Realms in search of answers, as the Asgardian forces prepare for war. On this journey, they will explore stunning mythical landscapes, gather allies from all realms, and face fearsome enemies, between Norse gods and monsters.

As the threat of Ragnarök looms ever closer, Kratos and Atreus will have to choose between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…