Gol continues as leader in the first half of July

The domestic market in the first fortnight sees Gol continue to lead sales, having a good advantage over Onix, with more than 2 thousand units of difference.

The Onix Plus approached the hatch and is in third, with the Tracker forming a GM triple, with Cronos and Creta following.

The Argo appears later, with Compass and Pulse, which remains below expectations and has not yet reached the top of the Top 10 or even in the leadership of the SUV segment.

The Corolla, which returns to the Top 10 after a long time, leaving T-Cross out of the first group, accompanied by Voyage.

The Corolla Cross then emerges, followed by the HB20, which plummeted in its update change.

Renegade is also not at its best after being updated.

Mobi and Kwid also dropped in the sales rankings, followed by Kicks and Nivus, with City closing the Top 20.

In light commercials, Strada leads the way with a good advantage, while Toro is still in the Hilux’s crosshairs.

This one put a good difference in relation to the S10, with Oroch and L200 appearing next, with the light Renault pickup truck standing out.

Saveiro is ahead of Fiorino, being Master and Frontier closing the Top 10.

Ranger and Amarok appear next, but the highlight is the RAM 3500, which is selling well, as is the RAM 1500 Rebel.

Among them, K2500 and Maverick present themselves, with Express and Expert after 1500.

The Daily van is second to last with Transit closing the Top 20 with an unprecedented presence.

Check out the 20 best-selling cars and 20 light commercial vehicles of the first half of July 2022 below:

Automobiles

Goal – 5,778 units Onyx – 3,643 Onix Plus – 3,256 Tracker – 2,893 Kronos – 2,515 Crete – 2,492 Argo – 2,230 Compass – 2,160 Pulse – 2,122 Corolla – 1962 T-Cross – 1,931 Voyage – 1,900 Corolla Cross – 1,823 HB20 – 1,687 Renegade – 1,647 Furniture – 1,619 Kwid – 1,543 Kicks – 1,503 Nivus – 1,410 City – 1,230

light commercials

Strada – 4,780 units Bull – 2,510 Hilux – 2,167 S10 – 1,141 Oroch – 926 L200 – 885 Sloop – 713 Fiorino – 557 Master – 546 Frontier – 389 Ranger – 366 Amarok – 289 RAM 3500 – 134 K2500 – 130 Maverick – 123 RAM 1500 – 94 Express – 93 Expert – 91 Daily 35-150 – 84 Transit – 70

[Fonte: Fenabrave]