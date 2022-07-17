Grêmio performances: Diego Souza scores twice and stands out in a quiet victory at Arena | Guild

Grêmio scored the fifth consecutive victory at the Arena, reached 12 unbeaten games and is consolidated in the G-4 of Serie B. This Saturday afternoon, Tricolor beat Tombense by 3 to 0. Diego Souza twice with a penalty and Bitello scored the winning goals. Check out the highlights and notes of each one.

Diego Souza

He scored twice from a penalty and reached nine goals in Serie B. He shares the competition’s top scorer with Lucca, from Ponte Preta, and Gabriel Poveda, from Sampaio Corrêa. In the bid for the third goal, it was Diego Souza who suffered a penalty. He was one of the most applauded before, during and after the match. Grade: 7.5

Gabriel Grando

The goalkeeper performed a miracle that changed the fate of the match. At eight minutes into the opening stage, after a good combination from Tombense, Ciel received a free-kick and submitted. Grando defended and avoided what would be the visitors’ goal. During the match, he maintained safety and made good interventions. Grade: 7.0

Biel

Very participative on the right side of attack. The bids for the first and second goals of Grêmio went through the attacking midfielder. He had a chance to score, but he lacked a little whimsy when it came to finishing. He was replaced by Janderson at 20 of the final stage. Grade: 7.0

Check out the Guild notes:

Gabriel Grando [GOL]: 7.0

Rodrigo Ferreira [LAD]: 6.5

Geromel [ZAC]: 6.5

Bruno Alves [ZAE]: 6.0

Nicolas [LAE]: 6.0

Villasanti [VOL]: 6.0

Bitello [VOL]: 7.0

(Lucas Silva [VOL]: 6.0)

campaz [MEI]: 6.0

(Pedro Lucas [MEI]: 6.0)

Biel [ATA]: 7.0

(Janderson [ATA]: 6.0)

Ferreira [ATA]: 7.0

(Gabriel Silva [ATA]: 6.0)

Diego Souza [ATA]: 7.5

(Emerson [ATA]: no grade)

1 of 1 Diego Souza celebrates a goal against Tombense — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Diego Souza celebrates a goal against Tombense — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF