Grêmio solves game in the first half and beats Tombense by 3 x 0

Grêmio beat Tombense 3-0 and reached today (16) the mark of 12 games without knowing what it’s like to lose in Série B of the Brasileirão, in a match valid for the 18th round, at the Arena. Diego Souza twice and Bitello scored the goals of the game.

The result makes the team from Rio Grande do Sul to settle in the G4 of the Segundana and take the third position, with 32 points added. Tombense, on the other hand, which had the objective of getting even closer to the select group, remains in 6th position, with 25 points.

It went well: Diego Souza does not waste

Grêmio’s top scorer in the 21st century with 82 scored, Diego Souza did not fail when the team needed it most. He hit two accurate penalties and resolved the game in the first half.

Habemus new top scorer

Diego Souza celebrates the goal scored in the match between Grêmio and Tombense, for Série B Image: Pedro Tesch/AGIF

The two goals scored in the match made Diego assume the top scorer of Serie B with 9 goals, alongside Gabriel Poveda, from Sampaio Corrêa, and Lucca, from Ponte Preta.

Sorry: Where’s Joseph?

Joseph, from Tombense, almost didn’t show up in the match and, when he did, it was to commit the penalty that opened the scoring and disrupted the team, which conceded two more goals soon after. In a 70-minute break, he didn’t win duels, missed passes and barely touched the ball.

Grêmio presses and resolves in 45 minutes

Grêmio took just over 10 minutes to find themselves in the game. Before that, he couldn’t impose dominance and even got a scare in the 8th minute of the first stage. The team from Minas Gerais, on the other hand, was barely able to work the round in their own territory and had to resort to fouls to defend themselves. He ended up committing two penalties.

Tombense feels the first goal and surrenders

Tombense even tried to scare the team from Rio Grande do Sul on a few occasions, but it didn’t take long to get lost and delivered the game in the first stage. After conceding the first goal, the defensive sector formed by Genilson, Joseph, Roger and Manoel could no longer get the ball out of the first third of the field and could barely avoid the offensives commanded by Ferreira and Diego Souza.

Chronology

Ciel, from Tombense, threatened Grêmio in the 8′ of the first stage in a counterattack. 5 minutes later, Diego Souza opened the scoring with a penalty goal. At 31′ Bitello extended and at 44′ again Diego Souza appeared to take a penalty and score the third to settle the score.

In the second stage, Tombense started to scare again, this time with Everton Galdino in the 5′, but Grando was there to clap. Grêmio pressed and tried in the 12′ and 17′ with Gabriel Teixeira and Campaz, respectively. After that, Tombense only defended and the team from Rio Grande do Sul had room to attack even more with alternate moves between Ferreira and Pedro Lucas, but without goals.

Upcoming clashes

In the last round of the first round, Grêmio travels to face Brusque, on Tuesday (19), at 19:00, at the Augusto Bauer stadium. On the same day and time, Tombense receives Criciúma, in Soares de Azevedo.

DATASHEET:

GRÊMIO 3 X 0 TOMBENSE

Competition: 18th round of Serie B

Stadium: Arena do Gremio (RS)

Date and time: July 16, 2022 (Saturday), at 4:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique

Assistants: Marcia Bezerra Lopes and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira

Yellow cards: Campaz (GRE); keke and Roger Carvalho (TOM)

red cards: Did not have

goals: Diego Souza (GRE), at 13′ and 41′ of the 1st T, Bitello (GRE), at 31′ of the 1st T

GUILD: Gabriel Grando, Rodrigo Ferreira, Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves, Nicolas, Villasanti, Bitello (Lucas Silva), Campaz (Pedro Lucas), Gabriel Teixeira (Janderson), Diego Souza (Emerson) and Ferreira (Gabriel Silva). Coach: Roger Machado.

TOMBENSE: Felipe Garcia, David (Genilson), Joseph, Roger Carvalho, Manoel, Zé Ricardo, Rodrigo, Everton Galdino, Kleiton, Keké (Renatinho) and Ciel (Ítalo Henrique). Coach: Bruno Pivetti.