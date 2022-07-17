Gretchen reveals who she would like to see from the presidency of Brazil

Singer Gretchen does not shut up and reveals greater political desire for the highest executive position in Brazil

While granting an interview to columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash, the singer and queen of the roll Gretchen, decided to open the game and started talking about politics.

Without citing anyone’s names, Gretchen revealed that her desire is to see a woman assume the highest executive position in Brazil.

“My position would be for a woman. It would bring us something that is what we most want: common sense and feet on the ground,” Gretchen said.

However, as we all know that the possibility of this scenario not happening is minimal, Gretchen promised that she will take a political stand when the time is right: “But, at this moment, we need to position ourselves in favor of what is best for Brazil within the scenario we are experiencing. This politics thing is complicated. I have followers of all ages, religions and positions. But, of course, at the right time I will take a stand.”declared Gretchen.

Finally, she assured that she will not be exempt: “I have no doubts, and I think that others need to respect her choice. [voto] and full stop. There is no such thing as not having a side, I have my political side and at the right time it will be talked about”.

Singer Gretchen, who is known for her iconic memes that go viral on social media, spoke openly about how she makes money from memes, and told a situation with Katy Perry.

“Katy Perry’s fan club here in Brazil talked to her through my memes, she was curious to know who I was, who was this popular person who was on social media all the time. Which resulted in the lyric video and then a show at the Allianz“, said.