Gretchen vents on social media after son was involved in serious car accident: “We are protected by God”

On Saturday night (16), the singer Gretchen used social media to tell that her son, Gabriel Miranda, was in a car accident in Belgium. In a sequence of videos, she highlighted that the boy was only slightly injured, but the car, which he was driving, was a total loss.

“My son had an accident in Belgium, returning from a show. His car overturned, it was a total loss. He’s already at home, he’s fine, he just suffered a few bruises. We are a very armored and strong family. God”. Then the singer posted a video of her son to reassure her followers.

Gabriel, who was driving the vehicle, flipped three times. However, he managed to get out of the car before the worst happened. Another vehicle that came behind ended up colliding at the scene of the accident. He spoke of the scare: “It was a scare. Car is material, we can do it again. It’s important to be well. I’m whole, I was discharged and I’m resting. My knee is swollen and I have some bruises on my body. Everyone involved in the accident is fine,” told in the video.

Gretchen added that she will leave for France, where he lives, in a few days: “He’s going to take a mother’s lap to improve this scare he went through. If you see the picture of the car… It’s a phoenix. He rose from the ashes.” finished the singer.