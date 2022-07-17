Gretchen’s Son Involved in Traffic Accident: “His Car Overturned”

Gretchen’s son has a car accident; singer vents and says the vehicle was a total loss

The singer Gretchen used his profile on social networks on Saturday night (16) to vent about the car accident that his son, Gabriel Mirandagot involved in Belgium.

In a sequence of videos, she tried to reassure fans by saying that the scare was great, but that the boy suffered only minor injuries and was already able to go home. He said the heir’s vehicle, however, was a total loss.

“My son had an accident in Belgium, returning from a concert. His car flipped, it was a total loss. He’s already home, he’s fine, he just suffered a few bruises. We are a very armored and strong family. We are protected by God”she started

Then, the artist said that she would ask the boy to record a video for the followers who were worried and also said that she will visit him in France, where he lives, within 10 days: “He’s going to take a mother’s lap to improve this scare he went through. If you see the picture of the car… It’s a phoenix. He rose from the ashes.” said

the mother of Thammy Miranda also showed the video he promised of the boy: “It was a scare. Car is material, we can do it again. The important thing is to be well. I’m in one piece, I was discharged and I’m resting. My knee is swollen and I have some bruises on my body. Everyone involved in the accident is fine.”said Gabriel.

Look:

did not shut up

The singer Gretchendecided to talk about politics while granting an interview to the columnist Lucas Passinof splash. Honestly, he told what is his greatest desire for the presidency of the country.

Without naming, the mother of Thammy Miranda confessed that he would like to see a woman assume the highest executive position in Brazil. If any candidate came up with relevant thoughts, the dancer did not hide that she would give her full support.