Gretchen’s son suffers car accident in Belgium; ‘his car flipped over’ | For

Singer Gretchen told this Saturday (16), through her social networks, that her son Gabriel Miranda was in a car accident in Belgium. The artist, who lives in Belém, said that he is at home and that he only suffered a few bruises.
“My son had an accident today in Belgium, returning from a concert. His car flipped, it was a total loss. But he’s home now, he’s fine, he just suffered a few bruises. Thank God he’s doing great.”
According to Cantor’s advice, Gabriel Miranda suffers the accident around 4 am, after returning from a presentation held in the city of Brussels, Belgium.
“The vehicle driven by the singer himself overturned three times. Even injured, the singer managed to get out of the car. Another vehicle, which was coming behind, collided with his car at the scene of the accident”, informed the press office.
Gabriel Miranda underwent tests, leaving only bruises and abrasions on his body.
“We are a very armored and strong family. We are protected by God. I will ask him to record a video for my followers who are worried, to see that he is all right,” Gretchen said.
